Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.