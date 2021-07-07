Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of GOLD opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

