Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

