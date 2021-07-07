iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,587. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

