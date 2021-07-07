iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.60. 17,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,981. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

