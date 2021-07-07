iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares are going to split on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 16th.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $342.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $343.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

