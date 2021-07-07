iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $134.53 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.