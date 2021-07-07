iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,078,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

