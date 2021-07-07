Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

