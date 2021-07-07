Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Shares of NASDAQ ISDX opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

