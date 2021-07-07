Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

IVA opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26. Inventiva has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

