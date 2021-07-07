International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $63.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

IP traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. 2,264,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

