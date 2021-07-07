Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Sells £117,093.92 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

ICP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.73).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

