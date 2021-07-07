Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 299,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.