Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IDHC opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. Integrated Diagnostics has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

About Integrated Diagnostics

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

