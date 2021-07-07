Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.