Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Sells 501 Shares of Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of USCR opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
