Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Sells 501 Shares of Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of USCR opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

