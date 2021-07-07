Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SCHW stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

