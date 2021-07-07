Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.18. 2,909,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.54. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Roku by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 216.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

