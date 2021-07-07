Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $19,554,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

