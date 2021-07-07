Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00.

HUBS stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $609.33. The company had a trading volume of 300,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,889. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

