Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $182,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $168,125.22.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

