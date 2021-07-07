Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 670,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

