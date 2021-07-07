Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84.

On Friday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.52. 3,477,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

