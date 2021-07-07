Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. 2,670,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -257.98 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

