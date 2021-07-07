Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,243,000.

Shares of PMAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

