Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $249,719.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,221.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec stock opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

