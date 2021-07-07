Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.05.

Shares of INE opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.82. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -19.65.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

