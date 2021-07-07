Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Capitalization Tops $235.81 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $235.81 million and approximately $34.02 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.08 or 0.00023130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,178,242 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

