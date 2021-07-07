Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -229.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $7,632,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

