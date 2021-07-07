InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

INFU stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

