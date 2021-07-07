Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%.

NYSE IBA opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.4249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

