Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $4.50 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.85 million and $10,579.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00013019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00134254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00165689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.73 or 1.00289999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.13 or 0.00986463 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.