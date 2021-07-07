IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.50

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 9226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

IMV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.60 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$173.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

