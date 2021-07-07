Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.Immersion also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $264.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

