imbrex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. imbrex has a market cap of $92,955.79 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.88 or 0.00929890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars.

