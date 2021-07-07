Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 4.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $38,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

