Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.86. Ichor reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

