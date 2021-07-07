IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBIBF shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.