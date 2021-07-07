Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBDRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

IBDRY stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.22.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

