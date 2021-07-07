iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$79.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

iA Financial stock opened at C$67.52 on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$42.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

