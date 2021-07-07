I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $552.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $552.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00395530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.88 or 0.01541334 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,970,770 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.