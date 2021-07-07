HUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $462.57 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $587.87 million and approximately $462.57 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00933918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045093 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 587,898,999 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.