Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

