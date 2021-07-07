Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of TWNK opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $156,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

