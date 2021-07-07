HOQU Reaches Market Capitalization of $417,173.21 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $417,173.21 and $859,787.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00929881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045433 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

