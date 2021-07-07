Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.40 ($2.16). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 1,013,844 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £829.91 million and a P/E ratio of 76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.38.

About Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

