Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.75

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.69, with a volume of 1506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

