Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Herc by 2,797.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Herc by 53.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after buying an additional 144,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

