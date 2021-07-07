Helpico Market Cap Hits $816.32 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 147.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $816.32 and $336.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00165365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.00 or 0.99917940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.41 or 0.00982268 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

